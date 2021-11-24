Assaults
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Nov. 23, threat.
623 Austin St., Nov. 23, domestic.
Burglaries
2504 N. Main St., Nov. 23, property reported stolen recovered.
538 N. 15th St., Nov. 23, illegal entry of residence, assault with knife.
Double K Burgers, 731 S. Main St., Nov. 23, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
Braum's, 701 S. 32nd St., Nov. 22, paid with bill reported counterfeit.
Bob Loftis Furniture, 2901 Old Shawnee Road, Nov. 22-23, vehicle.
908 S. 30th St., Nov. 20-23, identity.
