Fort Gibson police and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service are on the scene of a collision at Georgetown Road and U.S. 62 that happened just before 10 a.m.
Information will be updated as we receive it.
68, Retired materials clerk at ACME Engineering, passed Sunday, 11/14/2021. Service Info: 1PM, Friday, 11/19/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Thursday, 11/18/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
64, Council Hill, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. Viewing: 9:00am-4:00pm with family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2021. Services: 10:00am, Thursday, November 18, 2021, First Baptist Church, Checotah. You may send online condolences @ www.garrettfamilyfuneral…
73, of Checotah, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Viewing: 12:00pm-4:00pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and 9:00am-4:00pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Service: 1:00pm, Thursday, November 19, 2021 at Serenity Chapel at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
70, Retired Chief of Environmental Services passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Services will be held 10:30 A.M. , Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
age 87, died Wednesday November 10, 2021. Services 1pm Monday November 15, 2021 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Service Chapel in Muskogee. Viewing Sunday 1pm to 8 pm.
