TULSA — A man bought an assault-style rifle before gunning down the doctor he blamed for continued back pain and three others before turning the gun on himself in Wednesday's fatal shooting at a medical building, Tulsa police said Thursday.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Michael Louis underwent back surgery in the past few weeks and repeatedly sought medical assistance for pain at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa.
Franklin said Louis targeted Dr. Preston Phillips and blamed him in a note he left after fatally shooting him, another doctor, a patient, a receptionist, and himself on the second floor of the building.
“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said in a press conference.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said Phillips was “the consummate gentleman" and the three employees who were killed “didn’t deserve to die this way.”
Police said Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, and William Love were the other victims of the shooting.
"We grieve with the families after this senseless tragedy," Franklin said.
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags flown at half staff in honor of the victims and President Joe Biden's administration offered support.
Bynum also thanked Saint Francis employees for returning to work while grieving, thanked law enforcement and emergency responders, and asked for community support.
“This campus is sacred ground for our community," Bynum said. “For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community."
Bynum deflected gun policy questions despite the Tulsa shooting occurring the same week as families laid to rest the 19 children and two teachers fatally shot by an 18-year-old with an "AR-style" semi-automatic rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooting comes within weeks after a white man fatally shot 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, and within a week of a mass shooting at an outdoor Memorial Day event in Taft, Oklahoma, less than 50 miles from Tulsa.
Biden is set to deliver a speech on guns Thursday night regarding recent mass shootings.
Authorities said Louis purchased a semi-automatic rifle just hours before carrying it and a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to the hospital campus.
A 911 dispatcher received a call at 4:52 p.m. from a hospital worker stating "the doctor told her to call 911 saying there has been a shooting."
Tulsa PD received a 911 call at 4:53 p.m. about a shooter at the Warren Clinic, followed by more specific calls regarding the shooter being on the second floor.
A caller at 4:55 p.m. specified the shooting occurred at the Natalie Building.
Officers first arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m. and entered the building.
Franklin said officers approached the suspect on the second floor and heard a gunshot "we believe that was the final gunshot with the suspect turning the gun on himself."
Police also said they executed a search warrant at Louis' Muskogee home southeast of Tulsa.
The Tulsa police chief said first responders, Tulsa Fire Department, Saint Francis Security Team, FBI, OTF, tribal police, and other federal and local agencies assisted.
He said the department also trained in case of an active shooter.
"This is yet another act of violence upon an American city," Franklin said. "I will say that as a Tulsa police officer, we train and train and train for instances such as this.
"We would be naive to think that this wouldn't happen in our jurisdiction," he added.
