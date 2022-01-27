Several businesses have experienced an increase in the theft of catalytic converters over the past few months. Police have obtained video and pictures from some of the thefts and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these subjects.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved and in addition to that reward a local business owner is offering an additional $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the subject’s involved.
You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.