Police seek suspected shooter

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a Muskogee woman Sunday night.
Antonio Damon Gardner II, 20, is wanted on a warrant for shooting with intent to kill. His bond has been set at $250,000, according to the warrant.
Kyla Taylor, 22, was grazed by a bullet at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday at 13th and Fremont streets. She was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released.
District Attorney Orvil Loge said Gardner needs to be apprehended.
"He is considered armed and dangerous," Loge said. "Anybody who knows his location should contact the Muskogee Police Department."
Taylor's brother, Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, was shot July 11 inside a residence at 810 ½ N. K St. at approximately 8:15 p.m. He died at a Tulsa hospital at approximately 1 a.m. July 13.
Gardner is a light-skinned Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, the warrant states.
If you see Gardner or know his whereabouts, contact Muskogee police at (918) 683-8000 or call 911.
