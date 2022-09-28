Police seek suspects in shooting

Muskogee Police continued an investigation Tuesday into a shooting that injured a juvenile female Monday night.
Police were called at approximately 8:38 to 5108 Denison St. According to police records, multiple shots were fired at the home.
The girl who was injured was shot in the leg. She was taken to a Tulsa hospital for treatment. Her condition was unavailable. Her name and age have not been released.
"Apparently, it's some type of ongoing dispute between a group of juveniles," said Officer Lynn Hamlin. "It sounds like, at this point, that everyone involved is a juvenile."
Investigators are trying to identify the numerous juveniles involved and get more information about the dispute, she said.
