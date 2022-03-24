Muskogee Police Sgt. Ron Yates said he loved spending time on neighborhood patrol.
"I'm a hometown boy, so when I patrol I like rolling the window down during the summer and driving around the neighborhoods, and if I see someone I'd talk to them, visit with them," he said.
Yates' patrol has come to an end as he retires after 22 years with the Muskogee Police Department. Colleagues packed a conference room to honor Yates with a retirement reception Wednesday.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee said the departure is bittersweet.
"It gives me great pleasure when guys get an opportunity to retire," he said. "You hate to lose the senior officers, but at the same time, when you put 20-plus years into a department, you deserve to be able to enjoy retirement when you feel young enough and spry enough to be able to do that."
Teehee called Yates a really neat guy.
"He does his job every day," Teehee said. "We're definitely going to miss him."
Yates said the past 22 years "went by real fast for me."
He said he was reluctant at first to join the force. He said his father had spent 20 years with the Muskogee Police Department, then died two years after retiring in 1985. He said he chose to work at Fort Howard paper plant for 13 years. He joined Muskogee Police Reserves in 1996.
"Then I realized I wanted to work here full time, so I joined in 2000 and stayed here 22 years," he said.
He said his wife is excited about his retirement. However, he said the presence of a police car in the family driveway gave her a sense of a security.
"Our job really affects our families," Yates said. "Not only us, but our wives and our kids."
Yates recalled training a lot of the officers in the room Wednesday.
"And I'm very proud of you all," he said. "Many of you now are supervisors and going up the ranks. You guys have done good, and I'm going to pray for you."
Yates said he knew a story about nearly everyone on the staff. Some had stories about him.
Police Officer James Folsom told the group why he gave Yates a bag of acorns as a retirement present "from the afternoon shift."
"One night we get in a foot pursuit of somebody running through Spaulding Park, and they threw something," Folsom said. "There's about 12 of us out there and we're picking stuff up and flashlights, doing what we can.... Ron and I are walking together and all of a sudden, I pick up an acorn and I say, 'Man, Ron, I'd like to have a tree like that at my house for the deer'. And without skipping a beat he looks at me and he says, 'well, how are they going to get up into that tree'... We started laughing, (Tom) Hawkins got mad... and I couldn't stop laughing."
Yates said former Lt. Tom Hawkins overheard them on a radio and thought they were laughing at him.
Yates said he plans to stay in Muskogee, work at a local bank and be a fire instructor with the sheriff's department.
Muskogee seems to remember the hometown boy.
"Just the other day, there was a lady who had a husband named Jim," Yates said. "Jim came into a convenience store a few years back, he had a massive heart attack, I was able to get to him, do CPR and he survived."
Yates said he didn't think too much about it at the time.
"I was doing what I was trained to do," he said. "But, just the other day, she came up to me at a restaurant and she said her husband had passed away. But she said, 'you gave me five more years with my husband.' That hit me kind of hard. I realized that what I had done then, to her, was a lot more important than I thought it was. Things like that have been the most important to me."
