A man wanted in a homicide in Tulsa was shot to death by Muskogee police early Monday morning.
Demontre Bruner, 21, of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at a Tulsa area hospital at approximately 4:42 a.m. Six officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a release from Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department public information officer.
At approximately 12:24 a.m., police received a tip about Bruner's location. At approximately 1:10 a.m., Muskogee police confirmed with the Tulsa Police Department that they had probable cause to arrest Bruner on complaints of homicide and shooting with intent to kill, the release states.
Police began checking locations provided by the caller. According to the release, police saw Bruner and another person on the porch of a residence at 13th and Fremont streets. Both ran, and the other person was quickly apprehended. Bruner ran away. A K-9 tracked him to the area of 11th and Fremont streets.
At approximately 1:52 a.m., Bruner allegedly fired a handgun at officers, and the officers returned fire, Hamlin's release states. Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service was on standby in the area. Police made numerous attempts to talk to Bruner to see if he was a threat and to see if he had been injured. Officers approached him, placed him into custody and checked for injuries.
Police did not release the name of the man who had been with Bruner who was apprehended. They did not say whether he was arrested or if he would face any charges.
Hamlin said none of the officers were injured and six have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Their names have not been released.
The body camera video will be released later this week, she said.
