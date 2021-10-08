Police to host Faith and Blue events

Muskogee Police Department is working with city faith leaders to get the community involved in several activities over the next few days.
Activities are planned for Faith and Blue Weekend, part of a national initiative that seeks to build a more engaged community.
"It's kind of like a National Night Out, where you get officers and the community together," said Deputy Chief of Police Reggie Cotton, an event organizer.
"The overall aim is basically to engage the community, to show that we're supporting them," Cotton said. "A lot of times, especially in this day and time, you see on the news that it shows some of the bad stuff. It's just an opportunity to show the public we're just like them."
He said this is the first year such events are held. Faith and Blue events are set for Tulsa and Oklahoma City, he said.
Muskogee festivities begin with a moment of silence and a "parade" at 9:05 a.m. Friday at Muskogee Early Childhood Center and Youth Central, according to a media release.
Saturday festivities include mobile vaccinations and a child safety program, 11 a.m. at Arrowhead Mall parking lot.
"They're going to be helping with parents with car seats, helping parents put in car seats," Cotton said.
A variety of ball games will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Spaulding Park.
Cotton said he has been working with members of Muskogee Ministerial Alliance and Muskogee Ministers' Union.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee praised the effort.
“This is a chance to further enhance our department’s relationship with our community," Teehee said in a media release. "There’s not a better place for that to happen than with the faith-based organizations of Muskogee. Many cities across the country are emphasizing now, something that we have been doing an exceptional job at for years. Hope to see you at an event this weekend.”
Faith and Blue Weekend Events
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. — Community bike ride from Depot Green to Hatbox Field.
• 11 a.m. — Mobile vaccination clinic and child safety program, Arrowhead Mall Parking Lot, 501 N. Main St.,
• 1 p.m. — Kickball, volleyball and balloon toss at Spaulding Park.
SUNDAY
• 4 p.m. — Community Movie, "Remember the Titans," Depot Green.
MONDAY
• 6:30 p.m. — Community walk from Muskogee Police Department to Depot Green, with closing ceremony.
