Muskogee police are working to identify the two people involved in an attempted carjacking on Sunday. Police said they believe they are both 17 years old and are reported runaways from Nebraska.
The vehicle that was stolen was taken in the county, and a Muskogee police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before crashing and then running from the vehicle. Officers chased the pair on foot, and the female started shooting at police, who returned fire, killing her. The male continued running, and a perimeter was established.
With the use of a drone, police were able to locate the male in a heavily wooded area. As officers began an approach toward him, the male took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.
"We are aware of additional contact with law enforcement in at least one other state, and crimes that occurred in other states as well," said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department. "We are currently working on confirming that information through the states of Florida and Arkansas."
Four Muskogee police officers are on routine paid administrative leave. One of those officers sustained an injury to their hand as a result of a fall during the foot chase and was treated at the hospital and released. The identity of the officers is not yet being released.
