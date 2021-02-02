Muskogee police say six people, including five children, were killed early this morning at 903 Indiana.
In a statement, the Muskogee Police Department said, "Upon arrival, officers encountered a suspect who was holding a firearm. An officer fired one round from his duty rifle, which missed the suspect as he ran from the scene. Suspect was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
"Once inside the residence officers found one adult male deceased and four small children deceased. A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital. There was also one adult female with life threatening injuries taken to a Tulsa hospital."
