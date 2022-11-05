Polling places for Tuesday election

voting

Muskogee County

510005 Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee

510007 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee

510009 Chandler Road Church of Christ, 3507 Chandler Road, Muskogee

5100011 The Salvation Army, 700 Independence St., Muskogee

5100013 York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St., Muskogee

5100017 Rayfield Baptist Church, 601 Indianapolis Ave., Muskogee

5100021 Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St., Muskogee

5100022 American Legion, 4012 W. Broadway, Muskogee

5100023 Martin Luther King Center, 300 Martin Luther King St., Muskogee

5100028 24th Street Family Church, 2410 N. 24th St., Muskogee

5100033 Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell

3510006 Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft

5100037 Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave., Muskogee

5100038 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Muskogee

5100040 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.

5100044 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 100 Buce Ave., Braggs

5100045 Rural Water District 2, 2310 S. Woodland Road, Muskogee

5100046 First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St., Muskogee

5100047 Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St., Muskogee

5100049 Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, Muskogee

5100050 Boynton Alumni Association, 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton

5100051 Council Hill Community Center, Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill

5100052 Wainwright Community Center, 100 Main St., Wainwright

5100053 Oktaha Fire Department, 215 S. Main St., Oktaha

5100055 New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S., Muskogee

5100056 Keefeton Fire Department, 12000 US 64 South, Keefeton

5100058 Webbers Falls City Hall, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

5100059 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner

5100060 Green Valley Baptist Church, 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls

5100061 Summit First Baptist Church, First and Broadway, Summit

5100064 Porum Senior Citizens Center, 110 N. Second St., Porum

5100065 Martin Luther King Center, 300 Martin Luther King St., Muskogee

5100067 Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee

5100068 New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S., Muskogee

5100069 Keefeton Fire Department, 12000 US 64 South, Keefeton

5100070 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee

5100072 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Muskogee

Cherokee County

110001 St. Brigid Catholic Church 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah

110002 Calvary Assembly of God 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah

110003 Southside Baptist Church 300 Parker St., Tahlequah

110004 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

110006 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys

110007 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

110008 Illinois River Fire Department, Tahlequah

110009 Cookson Methodist Church 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson

110010 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill

110011 Shady Grove School, 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert

110012 Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department 9775 82A Hwy., Tahlequah

110013 Briggs School 17210 S. 569 Road, Tahlequah

110014 Lost City Community Building, 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert

110015 Norwood Baptist Church, 20980 US 80, Hulbert

110016 Peggs Community Center, 11050 Hickory Ave., Peggs

110017 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

110018 River Valley Baptist Church, 8229 N. OK 10, Tahlequah

110019 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

110020 Generations Church, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah

110021 Welling General Baptist Activity Building, 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling

110022 Tenkiller School 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling

110023 Grace and Peace Fellowship, 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert

110025 Hulbert City Hall 111 W. Main St., Hulbert

110030 Calvary Assembly of God 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah

McIntosh County

460102 Church of Christ, 309 E Gentry, Checotah

460103 Checotah Senior Citizens Center, 611 N Broadway, Checotah

460104 Onapa Fire Station, 110847 Old Hwy 69, Checotah

460201 Eufaula Memorial Library, 301 S. First St., Eufaula

460203 Under One Roof, 107 McKinley, Eufaula

460205 Texanna Fire Station, 419927 Texanna Road, Eufaula

460307 Vivian Area Fire Dept., 41806 OK 9, Eufaula

460310 Hanna Community Center, Main Street, Hanna

460311 Stidham Baptist Church, 113487 S. 4110 Road, Eufaula

460312 Salem Baptist Church, 397986 E. 1130, Henryetta

460313 Tiger Mountain Fire Dept., 109276 S. 4030 Road, Henryetta

460314 Brush Hill Baptist Church, 109985 OK 150, Checotah

460315 Hitchita Fire Dept., Main Street, Hitchita

460316 Lotawatah Fire Dept. 106019 S. 4170 Road, Checotah

460317 West Side Freewill Baptist Church, 419828 OK 266, Checotah

Wagoner County

204 First Assembly of God 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner

205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

206 United Church, 700 E. Cherokee St., Wagoner

207 Wagoner Church of God 115 S. State St., Wagoner

208 Okay First Baptist Church 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay

312 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter

