Polling places for Tuesday election

Muskogee County
510005 Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee
510007 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd., Muskogee
510009 Chandler Road Church of Christ, 3507 Chandler Road, Muskogee
5100011 The Salvation Army, 700 Independence St., Muskogee
5100013 York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St., Muskogee
5100017 Rayfield Baptist Church, 601 Indianapolis Ave., Muskogee
5100021 Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St., Muskogee
5100022 American Legion, 4012 W. Broadway, Muskogee
5100023 Martin Luther King Center, 300 Martin Luther King St., Muskogee
5100028 24th Street Family Church, 2410 N. 24th St., Muskogee
5100033 Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell
3510006 Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft
5100037 Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave., Muskogee
5100038 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Muskogee
5100040 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.
5100044 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 100 Buce Ave., Braggs
5100045 Rural Water District 2, 2310 S. Woodland Road, Muskogee
5100046 First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St., Muskogee
5100047 Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St., Muskogee
5100049 Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive, Muskogee
5100050 Boynton Alumni Association, 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton
5100051 Council Hill Community Center, Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill
5100052 Wainwright Community Center, 100 Main St., Wainwright
5100053 Oktaha Fire Department, 215 S. Main St., Oktaha
5100055 New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S., Muskogee
5100056 Keefeton Fire Department, 12000 US 64 South, Keefeton
5100058 Webbers Falls City Hall, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
5100059 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner
5100060 Green Valley Baptist Church, 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls
5100061 Summit First Baptist Church, First and Broadway, Summit
5100064 Porum Senior Citizens Center, 110 N. Second St., Porum
5100065 Martin Luther King Center, 300 Martin Luther King St., Muskogee
Cherokee County
110001 St. Brigid Catholic Church 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah
110002 Calvary Assembly of God 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah
110003 Southside Baptist Church 300 Parker St., Tahlequah
110004 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah
110006 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys
110008 Illinois River Fire Department, Tahlequah
110009 Cookson Methodist Church 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson
110011 Shady Grove School, 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert
110012 Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department 9775 82A Hwy., Tahlequah
110013 Briggs School 17210 S. 569 Road, Tahlequah
110014 Lost City Community Building, 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert
110015 Norwood Baptist Church, 20980 US 80, Hulbert
110016 Peggs Community Center, 11050 Hickory Ave., Peggs
110017 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah
110018 River Valley Baptist Church, 8229 N. OK 10, Tahlequah
110020 Generations Church, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah
110021 Welling General Baptist Activity Building, 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling
110022 Tenkiller School 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling
110023 Grace and Peace Fellowship, 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert
110025 Hulbert City Hall 111 W. Main St., Hulbert
McIntosh County
460102 Church of Christ, 309 E Gentry, Checotah
460103 Checotah Senior Citizens Center, 611 N Broadway, Checotah
460104 Onapa Fire Station, 110847 Old Hwy 69, Checotah
460201 Eufaula Memorial Library, 301 S. First St., Eufaula
460203 Under One Roof, 107 McKinley, Eufaula
460205 Texanna Fire Station, 419927 Texanna Road, Eufaula
460307 Vivian Area Fire Dept., 41806 OK 9, Eufaula
460310 Hanna Community Center, Main Street, Hanna
460311 Stidham Baptist Church, 113487 S. 4110 Road, Eufaula
460312 Salem Baptist Church, 397986 E. 1130, Henryetta
460313 Tiger Mountain Fire Dept., 109276 S. 4030 Road, Henryetta
460314 Brush Hill Baptist Church, 109985 OK 150, Checotah
460315 Hitchita Fire Dept., Main Street, Hitchita
460316 Lotawatah Fire Dept. 106019 S. 4170 Road, Checotah
460317 West Side Freewill Baptist Church, 419828 OK 266, Checotah
Wagoner County
204 First Assembly of God 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner
205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
206 United Church, 700 E. Cherokee St., Wagoner
207 Wagoner Church of God 115 S. State St., Wagoner
208 Okay First Baptist Church 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay
312 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter
