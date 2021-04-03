Muskogee County

36 Taft Resource Center 208 W. Seminole, Taft

50 Boynton Alumni Association 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton

51 Council Hill Community Center Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill

52 Wainwright Community Center 100 Main St., Wainwright

58 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

64 Porum Senior Citizens Center 110 N. Second St., Porum

• • •

Cherokee County

06 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys

09 Cookson Methodist Church 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson

10 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill

14 Lost City Community Building 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert

15 Norwood Baptist Church 20980 Hwy. 80, Hulbert

16 Peggs Community Center 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs

17 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

25 Hulbert City Hall 111 W. Main St., Hulbert

• • •

McIntosh County

Precinct

460104 Onapa Fire Station 110847 Old Hwy 69 South, Checotah

460201 Eufaula Memorial Library 301 S. First St., Eufaula

460203 Under One Roof 107 McKinley, Eufaula

460314 Brush Hill Baptist Church, 109985 Hwy. 150, Checotah

460315 Hitchita Fire Department, 102 S. Broadway, HitchitaI

460316 Elm Grove Baptist Church, 414940 E 1040 Road, Council Hill

• • • 

Wagoner County

203 First Assembly of God 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner

204 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

206 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

207 Union Baptist Church 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner

208 Wagoner Church of God 115 S. State St., Wagoner

209 Pelican Point Plaza 33913 Hwy. 51, Wagoner

210 Okay First Baptist Church 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay

310 Stone Bluff Senior Center 19249 US Hwy. 64, Haskell

312 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter

313 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter

