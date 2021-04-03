Muskogee County
36 Taft Resource Center 208 W. Seminole, Taft
50 Boynton Alumni Association 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton
51 Council Hill Community Center Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill
52 Wainwright Community Center 100 Main St., Wainwright
58 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
64 Porum Senior Citizens Center 110 N. Second St., Porum
• • •
Cherokee County
06 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys
09 Cookson Methodist Church 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson
10 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill
14 Lost City Community Building 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert
15 Norwood Baptist Church 20980 Hwy. 80, Hulbert
16 Peggs Community Center 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs
17 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah
25 Hulbert City Hall 111 W. Main St., Hulbert
• • •
McIntosh County
Precinct
460104 Onapa Fire Station 110847 Old Hwy 69 South, Checotah
460201 Eufaula Memorial Library 301 S. First St., Eufaula
460203 Under One Roof 107 McKinley, Eufaula
460314 Brush Hill Baptist Church, 109985 Hwy. 150, Checotah
460315 Hitchita Fire Department, 102 S. Broadway, HitchitaI
460316 Elm Grove Baptist Church, 414940 E 1040 Road, Council Hill
• • •
Wagoner County
203 First Assembly of God 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner
204 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
206 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
207 Union Baptist Church 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner
208 Wagoner Church of God 115 S. State St., Wagoner
209 Pelican Point Plaza 33913 Hwy. 51, Wagoner
210 Okay First Baptist Church 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay
310 Stone Bluff Senior Center 19249 US Hwy. 64, Haskell
312 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter
313 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter
