Polling places

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

Precinct Polling Place Address

5 Presbyterian Church of Muskogee 2000 Haskell Blvd.

7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church 2401 Haskell Blvd.

9 Chandler Road Church of Christ 3507 Chandler Road

11 The Salvation Army 700 Independence St.

13 York Street Christian Church 1125 S. York St.

17 Rayfield Baptist Church 601 Indianapolis Ave.

21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church 201 S. 30th St.

22 American Legion 4012 W. Broadway

23 Martin Luther King Center 627 N. Third St.

28 24th Street Family Church 2410 N. 24th St.

33 Central Church of Christ 402 W. Main St., Haskell

36 Taft Resource Center 208 W. Seminole, Taft

37 Timothy Baptist Church 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.

38 Indian Capital Technology Center 2403 N. 41st St. E.

40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson

41 Fort Gibson Church of Christ 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson

44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church 100 Buce Ave., Braggs

45 Rural Water District 2 2310 S. Woodland Road

46 First Assembly of God 3100 Gulick St.

47 Lifepoint Church 2200 S. 32nd St.

49 Grandview Baptist Church 3608 S. Cherokee Drive

50 Boynton Alumni Association 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton

51 Council Hill Community Center Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill

52 Wainwright Community Center 100 Main St., Wainwright

53 Oktaha Fire Department 215 S. Main St., Oktaha

55 New Hope Assembly of God 110 W. 58th St. S.

56 Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner

57 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

58 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

59 Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner

60 Green Valley Baptist Church 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls

61 Summit First Baptist Church First and Broadway, Summit

64 Porum Senior Citizens Center 110 N. Second St., Porum

CHEROKEE COUNTY

01 St. Brigid Catholic Church 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah

02 Calvary Assembly of God 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah

03 Southside Baptist Church 300 Parker St., Tahlequah

04 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

05 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

06 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys

07 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah

08 Scenic Rivers Building 15971 Hwy. 10, Tahlequah

09 Cookson Methodist Church 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson

10 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill

11 Shady Grove School 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert

12 Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department 9775 82A Hwy., Tahlequah

13 Briggs School 17210 S. 569 Road, Tahlequah

14 Lost City Community Building 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert

15 Norwood Baptist Church 20980 Hwy. 80, Hulbert

16 Peggs Community Center 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs

17 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

18 River Valley Baptist Church 8229 N. Hwy. 10, Tahlequah

19 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah

20 UKB Wellness Center 8263 W. Keetoowah Circle, Tahlequah

21 Welling General Baptist Activity Building 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling

22 Tenkiller School 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling

23 Grace and Peace Fellowship 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert

25 Hulbert City Hall 111 W. Main St., Hulbert

McINTOSH COUNTY

102 Church of Christ 309 E. Gentry, Checotah

103 Checotah Senior Citizen Center 611 N. Broadway, Checotah

104 Onapa Fire Station 110847 Old Hwy. 69 S., Checotah

201 Eufaula Memorial Library 301 S. First St., Eufaula

203 Under One Roof 107 McKinley, Eufaula

205 Texanna Fire Department Texanna Road, Eufaula

307 Vivian Area Fire Department HC 63 Box 66-A, Eufaula

310 Hanna Community Center P.O. Box 236, Hanna

311 Stidham Baptist Church P.O. Box 662, Eufaula

312 Salem Baptist Church 397986 E. 1130 Road, Henryetta

313 Linda K. Been residence 402949 E. 1085 Road, Henryetta

314 Brush Hill Baptist Church 109985 Hwy. 150, Checotah

315 Hitchita Fire Department P.O. Box 117, Hitchita

316 Elm Grove Baptist Church Route RT 1 Box 1870, Council Hill

WAGONER COUNTY

203 First Assembly of God 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner

204 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

206 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner

207 Union Baptist Church 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner

208 Wagoner Church of God 115 S. State St., Wagoner

209 Venue at Taylors Ferry 33914 Hwy. 51, Wagoner

210 Okay First Baptist Church 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay

310 Stone Bluff Senior Citizens Center 19249 U.S. Hwy. 64, Haskell

312 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter

313 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you