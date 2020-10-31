Polling places

MUSKOGEE COUNTY
Precinct Polling Place Address
5 Presbyterian Church of Muskogee 2000 Haskell Blvd.
7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church 2401 Haskell Blvd.
9 Chandler Road Church of Christ 3507 Chandler Road
11 The Salvation Army 700 Independence St.
13 York Street Christian Church 1125 S. York St.
17 Rayfield Baptist Church 601 Indianapolis Ave.
21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church 201 S. 30th St.
22 American Legion 4012 W. Broadway
23 Martin Luther King Center 627 N. Third St.
28 24th Street Family Church 2410 N. 24th St.
33 Central Church of Christ 402 W. Main St., Haskell
36 Taft Resource Center 208 W. Seminole, Taft
37 Timothy Baptist Church 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.
38 Indian Capital Technology Center 2403 N. 41st St. E.
40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson
41 Fort Gibson Church of Christ 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson
44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church 100 Buce Ave., Braggs
45 Rural Water District 2 2310 S. Woodland Road
46 First Assembly of God 3100 Gulick St.
47 Lifepoint Church 2200 S. 32nd St.
49 Grandview Baptist Church 3608 S. Cherokee Drive
50 Boynton Alumni Association 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton
51 Council Hill Community Center Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill
52 Wainwright Community Center 100 Main St., Wainwright
53 Oktaha Fire Department 215 S. Main St., Oktaha
55 New Hope Assembly of God 110 W. 58th St. S.
56 Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner
57 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
58 Webbers Falls Municipal 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
59 Warner Assembly of God 206 Third St., Warner
60 Green Valley Baptist Church 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls
61 Summit First Baptist Church First and Broadway, Summit
64 Porum Senior Citizens Center 110 N. Second St., Porum
CHEROKEE COUNTY
01 St. Brigid Catholic Church 807 Crafton St., Tahlequah
02 Calvary Assembly of God 1005 E. First St., Tahlequah
03 Southside Baptist Church 300 Parker St., Tahlequah
04 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah
05 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah
06 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Keys
07 Armory Municipal Center 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah
08 Scenic Rivers Building 15971 Hwy. 10, Tahlequah
09 Cookson Methodist Church 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson
10 Keys Community Building 19083 E. 840 Road, Park Hill
11 Shady Grove School 1042 W. Shady Grove Road, Hulbert
12 Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department 9775 82A Hwy., Tahlequah
13 Briggs School 17210 S. 569 Road, Tahlequah
14 Lost City Community Building 13251 N. Lost City Road, Hulbert
15 Norwood Baptist Church 20980 Hwy. 80, Hulbert
16 Peggs Community Center 11050 E. Hickory Ave., Peggs
17 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah
18 River Valley Baptist Church 8229 N. Hwy. 10, Tahlequah
19 Crescent Valley Baptist Church 25641 S. Crescent Valley Road, Tahlequah
20 UKB Wellness Center 8263 W. Keetoowah Circle, Tahlequah
21 Welling General Baptist Activity Building 20445 S. 560 Road, Welling
22 Tenkiller School 25106 E. 863 Road, Welling
23 Grace and Peace Fellowship 8198 N. 450 Road, Hulbert
25 Hulbert City Hall 111 W. Main St., Hulbert
McINTOSH COUNTY
102 Church of Christ 309 E. Gentry, Checotah
103 Checotah Senior Citizen Center 611 N. Broadway, Checotah
104 Onapa Fire Station 110847 Old Hwy. 69 S., Checotah
201 Eufaula Memorial Library 301 S. First St., Eufaula
203 Under One Roof 107 McKinley, Eufaula
205 Texanna Fire Department Texanna Road, Eufaula
307 Vivian Area Fire Department HC 63 Box 66-A, Eufaula
310 Hanna Community Center P.O. Box 236, Hanna
311 Stidham Baptist Church P.O. Box 662, Eufaula
312 Salem Baptist Church 397986 E. 1130 Road, Henryetta
313 Linda K. Been residence 402949 E. 1085 Road, Henryetta
314 Brush Hill Baptist Church 109985 Hwy. 150, Checotah
315 Hitchita Fire Department P.O. Box 117, Hitchita
316 Elm Grove Baptist Church Route RT 1 Box 1870, Council Hill
WAGONER COUNTY
203 First Assembly of God 1998 W. Hwy. 51, Wagoner
204 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
205 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
206 Twin Oaks Baptist Church 70076 S. 330 Road, Wagoner
207 Union Baptist Church 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner
208 Wagoner Church of God 115 S. State St., Wagoner
209 Venue at Taylors Ferry 33914 Hwy. 51, Wagoner
210 Okay First Baptist Church 7530 N. 37th St. E., Okay
310 Stone Bluff Senior Citizens Center 19249 U.S. Hwy. 64, Haskell
312 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter
313 Porter Civic Center 529 S. Main, Porter
