Polling precincts implement CDC guidlines

People were wearing masks and remaining socially distant as they exercised their right to vote as early voting opened Thursday morning. Hundreds of people have voted in the surrounding counties.
Muskogee, Cherokee, Wagoner and McIntosh counties are fully staffed and expect every precinct to be open in their counties on election day. Some precinct officials from previous years declined to help in this year's election due to concerns about the coronavirus, but the counties were able to sign enough substitutes to fill their positions.
The Oklahoma County Election Boards of the surrounding counties posted signs that recommend people follow the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect voters and precinct workers from the coronavirus. They are not mandating people wear masks, but it is strongly recommended people entering the building wear them and remain six feet away from each other.
Muskogee County will give every voter a pen to keep and fill out their ballot to prevent reusing pens. This is done to reduce contact between voters. Muskogee County volunteer firefighters and storm watchers also will be on standby to fill in as a precinct official if needed.
Kelly Beach, Muskogee County Election Board secretary, asks that voters be patient while voting and follow CDC guidelines.
"We will try to get people through this as fast and efficiently as possible," Beach said. "Of course, you know with the guidelines and things it could slow things down some. I don’t really anticipate doing that. Hopefully, it will be steady throughout the day instead of a big rush of people coming in.”
Cherokee County also will give pens to voters to avoid reusing the same pen. They also will require their precinct officials to wear a mask and sanitize the voting tables and equipment every hour.
Samantha Call, Wagoner County Election Board secretary, encourages everyone who enters her precinct to be aware of people around them while voting and try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are recommending everyone wears a mask when they come in," Call said. "Of course, most of our precinct officials are in that risk category, but we’ll be following CDC and state recommended guidelines for the precinct officials inside of the precinct."
Wagoner County precincts will ask everyone in attendance to remain six feet away, wear a mask and to sanitize before approaching the voting table.
McIntosh County Emergency Management will attend the McIntosh County precincts to ensure everyone is remaining socially distant and help sanitize the tables and equipment. They will also have a trays for voters to put their ID on to prevent officials from touching the card.
Key dates
• Early voting:
Today, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Election Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
