Popular ranchers webinar series continues into summer

STILLWATER – A series of free webinars to discuss cattle production, management and marketing issues has been so successful the program is being extended into July and August, said Oklahoma State University Extension officials.
The last June session in the lunchtime series is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today with a teleconference through the Zoom online portal. It highlights the question of continuous versus high intensity rotational grazing in a session led by Paul Beck at OSU.
The series picks up on July 2 with another Zoom session with Steve Hart, researcher and Extension specialist at Langston University, who is scheduled to lead the conversation about multi-species grazing to control sericea and brush. Questions and dialogue are encouraged.
Registration for the Zoom webinars is open, hosted by the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The series will continue July 9, 16, 23 and 30, as well as Aug. 6. All events are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Other guest speakers will include KC Olson at Kansas State University, Kevin Shinners at University of Wisconson-Madison, and David Lalman, Brian Pugh and Laura Goodman, all from OSU. Topics will include invasive range plants, bale stacking, cattle supplements, bermudagrass management and online rangeland tools.
