Port authority acquires additional property

Muskogee City-County Port Authority continues to add to its inventory of real estate in an area targeted for industrial development south of town.
Directors authorized the execution of a purchase contract for a five-acre tract at 1651 W. Smith Ferry Road with a 2,743 square-foot house at a cost of $229,000. Port Director Kimbra Scott said the parcel is owned by James W. and Darlene Haws.
Port authority directors authorized continued negotiations of a purchase contract and sale of real estate discussed publicly as Project Mustang. Scott said the terms of any negotiated contract would be subject to the board's approval.
Scott Robinson, director emeritus and the port's "land man," said he "would like to talk more about it," but a "confidentiality agreement with the landowner" prohibits disclosure of details.
"We're just negotiating," Robinson said. "It might take a while — we've been working on it for a long time already."
Robinson described Project Mustang as another "potential addition to the port's land holdings," part of an acquisition strategy that began more than three decades ago. That strategy, he said, is grounded on the theory that "if you don't have land, in this business you don't have anything."
"It's prospecting: That's what it is," Robinson said. "I don't care if you're prospecting for gold or if you're you're prospecting for oil or big industrials projects, if you don't look far enough down the road and acquire the land you need — without even knowing why you need them or what you need them for — then you're going to end up without any when when you have the opportunity and need is there."
Robinson said he began developing that strategy shortly after he was hired as port director. He said the port authority has acquired nearly 60 tracts of land since 1990, "chipping away at it," a tract here and there as opportunities arose.
The port authority closed a deal in 2019 that Robinson described at the time as "the last missing piece on our strategy" for the more than 600-acre John T. Griffin Industrial Park. The 45-acre tract acquired as part of that $349,500 deal included a house that remained occupied until recently.
Robinson said the strategic acquisition plan began in 2008 as part of a $1.5 million endeavor initiated by the port authority and funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation. The foundation grant was the first requested and awarded after the nonprofit was created and funded with proceeds from a 45-year lease of the former Muskogee Regional Medical Center.
Port authority directors this week authorized the demolition of the structure, which was left in disrepair by the previous occupant.
