Port Authority approves bid for road construction

Work could start soon on industrial access roads near Smith Ferry Road.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Muskogee City-County Port Authority approved a $4,168,494.80 bid from Cook's Consulting for about 5,800 feet of road.
In May, the Authority locked down funding for an industrial access road, which will serve Core Scientific and XZY Capital, two firms that plan to invest a combined $1.2 billion on sites within the industrial park.
Port Director Kimbra Scott called the road "a very important project for, not only the city, but the county, the port authority."
"Business within Port of Muskogee JTG Industrial Park will be more accessible via larger transportation vehicles, semi-trailers, etc., which is essential to industrial parks," Scott said. "These new roads will be safer for the public. They are wider, drain better and will replace the existing deteriorated bridges."
She said the project could take about a year.
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke, who is on the Authority board, said he has not heard when construction would begin. Doke, who was not at Tuesday's meeting, said Scott met with commissioners about the project on Monday.
"All that is an industrial road out there and the whole point and purpose was to develop that with industrial prospects," he said.
In other action on Tuesday, the Authority also approved a year-long lease agreement with Muskogee Ready Mix for two acres of the John T. Griffin Industrial Site.
The agreement is for $1,041 per month for a year.
Scott said the lease will be close to two port project sites, Core Scientific and OG&E.
"It doesn't take a brain surgeon to realize we are building a road out there," Scott said. "We said we have land; they said, 'great.'"
She said the concrete company has been a great partner.
"We're very fortunate they chose to partner with the Port of Muskogee," she said. "They do understand that at the end of the year they would probably would have to sign for another year for the road contract, should they win that contract."
The property would be near Smith Ferry and Daltile Road.
"That's actually the mobilization site for Core Scientific," Scott said. "They're going to be west of the site, adjacent to Smith Ferry Road and adjacent on the other side to the sewer and water project. "
Core Scientific, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ, is reportedly one of the largest bitcoin mining companies when measured by production capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.