Port authority approves industrial park contracts

The Muskogee City-County Port Authority approved two contracts this week that will advance the development of John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
The services being secured will advance improvements to segments of Smith Ferry Road and South 24th Street. Those segments will be upgraded as industrial collectors to serve an as-of-yet unnamed company that reportedly has acquired property at the industrial park.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said Cox McLain, which she described as "a reputable environmental consulting firm," will provide environmental and geotechnical services required for the $3.35 million road project. GFAC Engineering will provide subsurface exploration services to assess soil and bedrock conditions at the project site.
Scott said cost of these services are included in the estimate of the project's total cost, which will be paid from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's Industrial Access Road Program. The program, according to state documents, is designed to assist local industrial development efforts.
"If there are any gaps in the pricing for that, the City of Muskogee Foundation, within reason, has agreed to pay the difference," Scott said.
City councilors plan to spend some of the federal funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act to build out the infrastructure at John T. Griffin Industrial Park. Mayor Marlon Coleman said the $651,800 expenditure will make Muskogee more attractive to companies that have expressed an interest in industrial tracts on the city's south side.
Muskogee County commissioners pledged the same amount from ARPA funds for water and sewer infrastructure improvements worth $1.5 million at the industrial park. District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the company being courted for this project is expected to create 100 new jobs with above-average wages, and the potential exists for more jobs to follow.
Scott said in October the infrastructure upgrades planned or now underway "are extremely important to the more the $1.2 billion investment that will be taking place at John T. Griffin.” There was no word when additional details of that investment would be made public.
