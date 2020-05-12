State transportation officials’ plan to pursue federal funds for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Modernization Project won support from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
Directors committed up to $2 million to be used as local matching funds to demonstrate support for a grant application expected to be submitted later this month to the U.S. Department of Transportation. ODOT officials are pursuing a BUILD grant for an estimated $26.27 million project that would include, among other things, the replacement of mooring structures at the Port of Muskogee.
The structures were swallowed by floodwaters after the Arkansas River rose to near historic crests nearly a year ago. The lowering of Webbers Falls pool to accommodate the removal of two renegade barges that crashed into Lock & Dam 16 after being swept from the port by floodwaters revealed years of deterioration that would be addressed if funding is secured.
Port Director Scott Robinson said Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz is an advocate for MKARNS who recognized in 2019 the mooring structures at the Port of Muskogee were not designed for flooding like that which occurred in late May and early June. The improvements, Robinson said, would enhance harbor safety by reducing the risks of losing barges and infrastructure damage.
“We have all lived and relived the barges that got loose and crashed into Lock & Dam 16,” Robinson said. “All of our mooring structures were underwater six to eight feet ..., they are at the end of their useful life ..., (and) proceeds would be used for monopiles at the Port of Muskogee and replace the existing mooring structures.”
Robinson said he thought it was important “to go on the record of being ready, if needed, to be able to match ODOT’s pledge to commit more than $5 million as the state’s match. That local commitment is intended to bolster the state’s application and improve its chances of securing the federal transportation grant.
The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant program provides funding for investments “in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives.” The MKARNS Modernization Project is intended to “expand much needed capacity for vessels within the waterway” and accommodate increased shipping activity.
A five-year freight transportation plan published by ODOT projects shipping along the inland waterway will increase more than 35% from 2015 to 2045. The multiyear plan acknowledges the “critically important role” of the MKARNS, which provides a more viable option for sending and receiving “cargo that is physically or economically impractical to move by other modes.”
The port authority was awarded a grant in 2019 authorized by the same federal program. Proceeds from the $5.7 million grant will be used to modernize rail access to the Port of Muskogee and expand its marshaling yard as part of a nearly $11.58 million project.
