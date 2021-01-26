Muskogee County commissioners are being urged to call a special election later this year and ask voters to support economic development.
The Muskogee City-County Port Authority adopted a resolution in support of the special election and issuing $20 million in general obligation limited tax bonds. The bonds would provide funds for economic and community development efforts in the county.
The Muskogee County Economic Authority, a public trust created in November by commissioners, adopted a similar resolution earlier this month. Commissioners could consider the resolutions as early as Monday, when they meet during their regular weekly meeting.
Port Director Scott Robinson said similar bonds issued by the now defunct Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority proved successful. He said this type of bonds "are something the county can issue with the expectation that the companies receiving the loans are going to pay them back."
"The availability of bond financing, which provides long-term, fixed-rate financing, were instrumental in all these projects," Robinson said, citing Advantage Controls and Paragon Industries as two of several success stories. "The investments these companies have made in Muskogee ..., and the number of jobs that have been created — this is a great program."
Voters approved in 2001 a request to issue general obligation limited tax bonds worth $8 million. Robinson said those bonds "have been paid off," and "no outstanding bonds or loans" remain.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke, a member of both the port and the county's newly created economic authority, said the latter was formed to carry on the work of Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority. He said its bond program, which some believe dates back to the 1960s, "has been the most successful bond program in the state."
"It has been an important asset. In the old days, when the interest rates were high, the driving factor was the lower interest rates," Doke said. "As bank rates have come down and are more in line with bond rates, market volatility has become the motivating reason for why this program is needed."
Industrial Development Director Marie Synar said her office has "a number of prospects that are waiting for this bond money to become available." Information about those prospects has been been made available only behind closed doors during executive sessions convened by city and county officials and other public bodies.
Synar said discussions have focused on a May 11 special election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.