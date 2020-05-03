Port ends first quarter with mixed shipping reports

Shipping activity at the Port of Muskogee was mixed during the first quarter, reflecting the turbulence of markets before much of the nation began shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data released this week by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority show cargo shipped by barge to and from the Port of Muskogee during the first quarter shrank to levels that haven’t been seen since at least 2012. Rail tonnage for the same period hit the highest level recorded at the port since the first quarter of 2013.
Port Director Scott Robinson predicted a decline in rail traffic due in part to a glut in the oil and gas markets that is due in part to a sudden drop in consumer demand and overproduction. He said rail tonnage for April is expected to be “about half of what was shipped in March, and going forward it won’t be that.”
“Our rail shippers, Vallourec and Paragon, are both suffering from the oil price shock,” Robinson said. “So that will have a negative affect on traffic altogether.”
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in March totaled 33,899 tons. That represents a decrease of 41.16% — or 13,954 tons — from the 47,853 tons shipped during the same month of 2019.
Barge tonnage recorded during the first three months of the year totaled 95,684 tons. That’s a 42.38% decrease from the first-quarter total of 136,235 tons reported in 2019.
March barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that included nepheline syenite, fertilizer, clay, cane molasses, steel coils and coal. Commodities exported by barge consisted entirely of calcine coke.
Robinson said while barge traffic was slower than what is typically seen at the Port of Muskogee, there are developments he described as “very interesting movement” of cargo.
“We have a new shipper who is shipping sugar by barge to the port, trucking it to the Fort Worth area by truck, and back-hauling it with wheat,” Robinson said. “So it is very interesting movement — we’re excited about it, and Oakley’s is very excited about it.”
The Port of Muskogee reported rail tonnage in March totaling 33,5952 tons, which was up 35.67% — or 11,983 tons — from the 21,612 tons shipped by rail during the same month in 2019. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 106,647 tons, up 22.92% from the 82,200 tons reported during the first quarter of the 2019.
Imported commodities arriving in March by rail consisted primarily of steel coils, pipe, steel and soy hull pellets, which arrived along with 13 other commodities on 249 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on one car, consisted entirely of petroleum coke.
Truck cargo tracked in March totaled 91,753 tons, which was up 3.79% — or 3,473 tons — from the 88,252 tons reported for the same month in 2019. The first-quarter total of 218,678 tons represents a 14.7% decrease from the 250,820 tons reported during the first three months of 2019.
Asphalt, pipe and steel made up most of the cargo — by weight — that was imported by truck during the month of March, with eight other commodities rounding out the imports hauled to the port by 502 trucks. Exported goods consisted primarily of steel coils, coils, fertilizer, feldspar and pipe, which left the port along with 16 other commodities on trailers pulled by 4,129 trucks.
