Port of Muskogee officials are eyeing the prospect of converting a vacant building located on an industrial tract south of town for use as a workforce development training center.
The structure — a former church — and the land where it is located is owned by Muskogee City-County Port Authority. It is located within John T. Griffin Industrial Park, just south of Dal-Tile and near sites where new development and expansion is planned.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said the proposed conversion is contingent upon the port authority’s success in securing a grant for rural business development available through U.S. Department of Agriculture. Port officials are applying for a $100,000 grant, which Scott said would require a commitment by the port authority to provide matching funds totaling $25,000.
The training center, Scott said, would be available for use by all industry. Executives at Core Scientific, a developer of blockchain infrastructure that plans to build a 500 MW data center at the southside industrial park, and others have expressed interest in the proposed training center.
“Taking advantage of a development opportunity to repurpose this building for a training facility is something that not only Core Scientific, but also Dal-Tile and others, have expressed an interest in,” Scott said. “This would be more of an IT facility, where technology would allow manufacturers to link to sites around the United States and allow them to train all their employees from right here in Muskogee.”
While the Port of Muskogee would maintain the training center, Darla Heller, who oversees the port authority’s workforce development programs, said training would be provided by manufacturers or third-party vendors. Heller said there would be no conflict between training center activities and educational programs offered by Indian Capital Technology Center.
Scott said it could cost up to $50,000 to renovate the structure and equip the training center. She said repairs will address problems related to “a really bad roof leak.”
“The building is basically gutted right now,” Scott said. “We would have to go in there and put carpet and add another restroom.”
The proposed training center was described during Tuesday's port authority meeting as a "gesture of goodwill" and support for local manufacturers. Scott said the need is becoming greater for workforce development resources given recent announcements by new and existing businesses that plan to invest more than $1.2 billion here.
Capital investments by Core Scientific, YZY Capital Holdings, Muskogee Communications, Captive Aire, Trafera and ID Transportation are expected to produce more than 200 new jobs during the next year. The average annual wage for those jobs, according to the port authority documents, is $50,500.
