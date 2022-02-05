Muskogee City-County Port Authority disclosed details on Friday about an agreement struck with Core Scientific, a developer of blockchain infrastructure that plans to build a 500 MW data center at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
Port officials said the data center will be developed in phases. The Austin, Texas-based company expects initial operations will begin at its Muskogee data center later this year. Completion is expected in 2023.
The company, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies by production capacity, went public in January after merging with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a SPAC transaction. Core Scientific has self-mining operations and hosts other mining machines at data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and North Dakota.
The company, the shares of which are traded on NASDAQ, reportedly produced 5,769 bitcoin in 2021, up 350% from the previous year. It ended the year holding 5,296 BTC valued at about $230 million.
Core Scientific is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint, "continually working to maximize our energy mix." The company reports that 55% to 60% of the electricity consumed by its facilities is generated by non-carbon-emitting sources that include hydro, wind, solar and nuclear.
Core Scientific will employ its proprietary fleet management software at its Muskogee data center to curtail electricity consumption as needs of the local electricity provider increase, contributing to local grid stability. Core Scientific employs the curtailment technology in all of its data centers.
Jeff Underwood, deputy director of industrial development at the Port of Muskogee, said Core Scientific would be eligible for local incentives worth up to $626,000 based on its capital investment and number of new jobs. The package, approved Jan. 25 by port authority directors, will be considered by City of Muskogee Foundation directors when they meet in February.
"The strategic investment program grants an applicant up to 36 months to provide supporting documentation for the amount of their investment and quality jobs created," Underwood said about the performance-based incentives. "Muskogee is blessed to have this program available for existing manufacturers as well as new business attractions."
Core Scientific’s investment is the third major economic development project announced in Muskogee during the past couple of months.
“The partnership between the Port Authority and the City of Muskogee is rapidly culminating in opportunities that are exciting for all of us,” said Port Director Kimbra Scott. “This is what our economic development efforts are all about, bringing industries to Muskogee that will provide excellent job opportunities, and we anticipate more exciting announcements soon.”
Alba Weaver, senior manager of community affairs and economic development for OG&E and Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance board member, lauded those efforts.
“Muskogee’s business-friendly environment and location near key transportation infrastructure combined with OG&E’s reliable and affordable electric service make for a great partnership," Weaver said in a media release. "We look forward to supporting Core Scientific’s growth in the region.”
Core Scientific’s planned investment will bring dozens of high-tech jobs to the area over two years. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman called the project “one of the largest economic development investments in Muskogee history.”
“Core Scientific’s plan to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure, land development, and jobs, changes the paradigm for development in Muskogee,” Coleman said. “With their investment and employment plans, Core Scientific perfectly complements our jobs strategy for creating a live, work, and play community."
Coleman said the city's "partnership with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority is producing results in unimaginable ways." He cited the recruitment of Core Scientific as proof that "together we are turning dreams into realities for the people of Muskogee."
Richard Cornelison, economic development manager for OG&E, said the company has been working for about three years to help site what was described as an "energy-intensive project."
