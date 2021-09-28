Port of Muskogee reports brisk August shipping

The Port of Muskogee reported brisk shipping activity in August across all modes of transportation, realizing year-to-year gains for a second consecutive year.
Barge and train tonnage, however, remain below what the port typically handled this time of year before the May 2019 flood, from which the port continues to recover. Flood mitigation and port infrastructure improvement projects worth about $39 million have progressed to various stages since then.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said downstream lock closures during the second half of August for maintenance of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System slowed traffic along the inland navigation channel. But barges, she said, "are moving again — finally."
"Fertilizer season is picking up, and we are expecting barges the next few weeks," Scott said. "Dal-Tile is still moving three to four barges a week, and Webco (Industries steel) coils are still coming in consistently by barge or on truck."
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in August totaled 42,724 tons, up 19.96% from the 34,196 tons recorded for the corresponding month in 2020. Barge tonnage for the first eight months of the year totaled 358,131 tons, exceeding the year-to-date total of 311,350 tons recorded during the first eight months of 2020 by 13.06% — almost 46,782 tons.
August barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that included clay, nepheline syenite, steel coils, rebar, cane molasses and asphalt, all of which arrived on 25 barges. Exports included scrap steel and Argentine coke, which left the port on two barges.
August rail tonnage totaled 21,163 tons, a 71.74% — or 15,182-ton — increase from the 5,981 tons shipped by rail during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail tonnage totaled 103,516 tons, a decline of 36.52% — or 37,804 tons — from the 141,319 tons reported during the first eight months of 2020.
Imported commodities that arrived in August by rail consisted primarily of pipe, steel coils, steel, asphalt and cane molasses, which arrived along with a dozen other commodities loaded on 222 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on 16 cars, consisted of pipe and petroleum coke.
Scott said she continues to work with a customer "on the bagging of soda ash," the trade name for sodium carbonate, a key component in the production of detergents because of its high alkalinity. Scott said she is working with Watco, a transportation services company based in Pittsburg, Kansas, "unloading box cars with finished tile."
Truck cargo tracked in August at the Port of Muskogee totaled 84,593 tons, up 33.36% — or 28,222 tons — from the 56,372 tons recorded for the same month a year ago. The year-to-date total of 644,020 tons represents a 117,402-ton increase — up 18.23% — from the 526,617 tons recorded during the first eight months of 2020.
Imported commodities that arrived by truck consisted primarily of asphalt, steel coils, scrap pipe, steel and pipe, which arrived along with 11 other commodities on 542 trucks. Exported goods, which left the port on 4,060 trucks, consisted primarily of steel coils, asphalt, clay, nepheline syenite, steel and 12 other commodities.
