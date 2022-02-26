Port of Muskogee reports swift January shipments

Officials reported double-digit growth in shipping activity in January at the Port of Muskogee for cargo moving by barge and truck, but rail tonnage was down when compared to totals recorded for the same period a year ago.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said some "great opportunities" are shaping up for "the near future." She remained optimistic about a future increase for rail tonnage, which dropped significantly after Vallourec shuttered its Muskogee operations in 2020 due to the pandemic's impact on the oil and gas industry.
"Business is picking up at the Port of Muskogee," Scott said. "Tonnage is moving — we are working with other partners to move tonnage on the waterway and also by rail."
January barge tonnage was up 30% from tallies recorded for the same period a year ago, and truck tonnage this past month beat last year's totals by more than 26%. Rail tonnage in January was down more than 29% from year-ago totals.
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in January totaled 41,454 tons, up 12, 444 tons, or 30.02%, from the 29,009 tons reported during the same month in 2021.
January barge cargo consisted primarily of imported commodities that included steel coils, fertilizer and nepheline syenite, which arrived on 25 barges. Exports shipped by barge included Baton Rouge coke and scrap steel, which left the port on two barges.
Rail tonnage totaled 13,924 tons, a 29.49% — or 4,106-ton — decrease from the 18,029 tons shipped during the same period a year ago.
Commodities imported by rail consisted primarily of steel coils, steel, rebar, Baton Rouge coke and asphalt, which arrived along with four other commodities on 140 cars. Exported commodities shipped by rail included pipe and petroleum coke, which left the port on 16 cars.
Truck cargo tracked in January totaled 79,120 tons, up 26.89%, or 21,276 tons, from the 57,843 tons shipped during the same period a year ago.
Commodities imported by truck consisted primarily of asphalt, steel, pipe, scrap steel and soy beans, which arrived at the port along with four other commodities on trailers pulled by 498 trucks. Exports included steel coils, nepheline syenite, steel, clay and fertilizer, which left along with 11 other commodities on trailers pulled by 3,891 trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.