Shipments by barge continued an upward trend in November at the Port of Muskogee while railroad and truck tonnage trended in the opposite direction.
Still, gains likely will be recorded for the year for all modes of transportation at the Port of Muskogee except rail shipments. The amount of cargo shipped by rail dropped significantly during the second quarter of 2020, when Vallourec announced it would cease operations at its Muskogee plant, and have yet to recover.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said efforts to diversify the commodities being shipped are ongoing. She expects there will be good news on that front after the first of the year.
"Oakley's continues to look for ways to diversify on tonnage movement," Scott said. "We have a lot of great things that we hope will happen after the first of the year — we are just trying to get out of 2021."
Scott said the port's industrial development staff is working with existing manufacturers on two expansion projects. She also expects announcements "soon about new business in Muskogee."
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in November totaled 54,722 tons, which represents an increase of 34.72% — or 18,997 tons — from the 35,725 tons shipped during the same month in 2020. Year-to-date total of 480,201 tons was up 16.29% from the 401,981 tons shipped during the first 11 months of 2020.
November barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that primarily included steel coils, clay, fertilizer, nepheline syenite and cane molasses, which arrived along with a shipment of rebar on 33 barges. Exported commodities included Chemours coke and Baton Rouge coke, which left the port on four barges.
Rail tonnage totaled 15,720 tons in November, a 63.46% — or 9,976-ton — increase from the 5,745 tons shipped as the pandemic paralyzed global commerce a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 153,498 tons, down 5.29% from the 161,611 tons reported during the first 11 months of 2020.
Imported commodities that arrived in November by rail consisted primarily of Chemours coke, steel coils, cane molasses, Baton Rouge coke and soy hull pellets, which arrived along with 10 other commodities on 129 railcars. Petroleum coke was the only commodity exported this past month from the Port of Muskogee, with 94 tons leaving on one railcar.
November truck cargo tracked at the Port of Muskogee totaled 49,466 tons, down 40.31%, or 19,941 tons, from the 69,407 tons shipped by truck in November 2020. Year-to- date truck tonnage totaled 846,980 tons, up 16.39%, or 138,824 tons, from the 708,156 tons shipped by truck during the first 11 months of 2020.
Commodities imported by truck consisted primarily of pipe, urea, fertilizer, nepheline syenite and pipe, which arrived along with four other commodities on trailers pulled by 77 trucks. Exported commodities primarily included steel coils, clay, fertilizer, nepheline syenite and pipe, which left the port along with six other commodities on trailers pulled by 1,921 trucks.
