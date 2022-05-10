Port officials seek additional funding to construct levee

A search for funding needed to supplement the costs of constructing a levee at the Port of Muskogee became more pressing after officials learned an industrial development project that spurred authorization for a special tax district could be delayed several years.
A tax increment finance district approved in 2021 contingent upon the commitment by an unnamed company to build a new plant at the Port of Muskogee would generate about $5.1 million for flood protection projects. The prospect of that project materializing dimmed after the company inquired about delaying its acceptance of a $1 million state incentive that had been offered.
Port Director Kimbra Scott expressed doubts on Monday about the future of what industrial development recruiters dubbed Project Constellation for purposes of public discussion.
"I can tell you that project doesn't look like it is going to materialize," Scott said, noting there have been no recent project updates. "It doesn't look like it's going to materialize, and if it does it's going to be three to five years from now."
Muskogee County commissioners agreed in April to pursue a disaster recovery grant worth $5 million on behalf of Muskogee City-County Port Authority. If awarded, funding made available through the disaster relief grant would be used to supplement funding secured earlier for the port's levee project.
Commissioners approved on Monday an agreement that would allow the port authority to administer the Community Development Block Grant-DR grant should funding be approved. The disaster relief funds are being made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in response to record flooding that occurred in 2019 along the Arkansas River.
Scott said the port authority secured a grant in 2021 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for flood mitigation projects. The projects include construction of the levee that will stretch 6,700 feet to protect the port and the interests of at least 14 local industries that rely on access to the Port of Muskogee and McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.
The EDA grant was secured by the port authority before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced its response to the 2019 flood would include raising the base flood elevation from 516 feet to 519 feet. Scott said each additional foot added to the levee's height is expected to cost an additional $1 million.
"We actually were awarded $4.9 million, and we had a cost share of about $3 million," Scott said. "That was actually before we knew the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was going to raise the base elevation."
Scott told commissioners port officials are "looking at several funding opportunities" to help pay for the increased costs of the levee project. Applying for the CDBG-DR grant is one source, she said, and applying for a share of the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds is a second option.
