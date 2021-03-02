Shipping at the Port of Muskogee got off to a slow start in January, with tonnage levels for all transportation modes slipping below those recorded for the same period a year ago.
Port Director Scott Robinson said barge tonnage was "certainly less than what we would like to see." Rail tonnage recorded in January beat the monthly average for 2020, but data released Tuesday show January totals fell significantly below what was shipped by rail that same month a year ago.
"We are working on projects today that would add tonnage across all modes," Robinson said, referencing the port's recruiting and retention efforts. "The price of oil is much better today than it was before COVID-19 hit, but we haven't seen tonnage bounce back yet as a result."
Major shippers at the Port of Muskogee rely on strong oil and gas markets, and the pandemic sent crude oil prices spiraling downward. Robinson said both factors "certainly had a lot to do with our tonnage."
Baker Hughes, which has been tracking the number of active rigs since 1944, reported 397 active rigs in the United States on Feb. 19. That was down 394 rigs from from the 791 rigs actively drilling a year ago.
January barge tonnage was down nearly 40% from tallies recorded for the same period a year ago. January rail tonnage was off almost 126% from year-ago totals, and truck tonnage this past month lagged last year totals by more than 16%.
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in January totaled 29,009 tons, 11,598 tons below the 40,608 tons shipped during the same month in 2020, a 39.98% decrease. January barge cargo consisted primarily of imported commodities that included nepheline syenite, molasses, clay, fertilizer, steel coils and Argentine coke, which arrived on 20 barges, and exports included only one barge of scrap steel.
January rail tonnage totaled 18,029 tons, a 125.96% — or 22,711-ton — decrease from the 40,740 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Commodities imported by rail consisted primarily of asphalt and pipe, which arrived along with 19 other commodities on 102 cars, and exports included pipe, Argentine coke and petroleum coke, which left the port on 146 cars.
Truck cargo tracked in January totaled 57,843 tons, down 16.25%, or 9,399 tons, from the 67,243 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Commodities imported by truck consisted primarily of pipe, steel and asphalt, which arrived along with 11 other commodities on trailers pulled by 503 trucks — exports included steel coils, clay, nepheline syenite and feldspar, which left the port along with 11 other commodities on trailers pulled by 3,013 trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.