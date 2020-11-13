Port secures P3 funding for flood control project

Muskogee City-County Port Authority secured $800,000 through a public-private development pool financing arrangement for a flood control project designed to protect areas exposed by 2019 floods to be more vulnerable than predicted.
The Port of Muskogee sustained significant damage when much of it was inundated by near historic flooding in May 2019 that shuttered some businesses for weeks. The flooding also damaged the port's rail infrastructure and the city of Muskogee's public water treatment plant.
Port Director Scott Robinson said the development pool finance agreement is the second one the port has struck with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Development Finance Authority and private-sector partners at the port. The first injected $2.1 million into the modernization and expansion of the port's railroad infrastructure, an $11.58 million project supported by a $5.7 million BUILD Transportation grant.
"This is a great program, and our industries have to agree to do it — they are participating," Robinson said during a recent port authority meeting. "It is an election they have to make based on the benefit they think the project will provide."
The port will use the $800,000 along with other funds for the $1.65 million local match required for a $4.9 million Economic Development Administration grant. That funding will be used to raise the elevation of two undeveloped industrial sites at the port and construct a levee around the north end of the Port of Muskogee.
Deputy Port Director Kimbra Scott said this past summer the project will “protect investments and jobs, both public and private. She said both would "suffer impacts from future floods if not protected.”
Robinson said the $800,000 is recouped through state taxes withheld by port's participating partners, which will benefit by the improvements being made. The amount of the investment, he said, "is determined by the net benefit to the state of Oklahoma by virtue of the public improvement that is going to be made for the benefit of private industry."
The port authority authorized expenditures of $7,500 for ODEA's closing costs and an annual fee of $1,500 each November until the full amount of the withholding taxes required have been captured. Robinson said the funding program limits the duration of the withholding to three years, but this project is expected to require a withholding period no longer than two years.
