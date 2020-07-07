Barges moved most of the cargo in May to and from the Port of Muskogee — a year after near historic flooding closed upper stretches of the inland navigation system nearly four months.
The amount of cargo being shipped by rail continued a downward slide after Vallourec closed its Muskogee plant, a decision made in response to declining oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Truck traffic also was down at the port in May.
“River conditions are better today than they were this time last year,” Port Director Scott Robinson said, noting dredging crews have mobilized in problem areas. “But rail tonnage is going to be troublesome going forward ..., and that is directly related to Vallourec, which temporarily shut down their plant.”
Robinson said the company, which makes seamless steel tubing for the oil and gas industry, shipped more cargo by rail than any other tenant at the Port of Muskogee. Vallourec’s absence is expected to produce an estimated loss of revenue from rail car fees totaling about $280,000.
“They were our biggest rail car user, so I think we are going to suffer for some time on rail car fees,” Robinson said. “Barring new prospects or new tenants who decide to move goods by rail ..., tonnage will be off for the foreseeable future.”
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in May totaled 258,714 tons. That represents an increase of 60.52% — or 35,534 tons — from the 23,180 tons shipped during the same month of 2019.
Barge tonnage for the first five months of the year totaled 228,741 tons. That exceeded the year-to-date total of 205,288 tons recorded in 2019 by 10.25%, or 23.454 tons.
May barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that included steel coils, nepheline syenite, feldspar and seven other commodities, which arrived on 36 barges. Exports consisted of chemour coke and wheat, which left the port on two barges.
Rail tonnage in May totaled 4,196 tons, an 85.09% — or 3,570 ton — decrease from the 7,766 tons shipped by rail during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 121,645 tons, up 8.84% from the 110,890 tons reported during the first five months of 2019.
Imported commodities that arrived in May by rail consisted primarily of chemour coke, rebar, steel and corn syrup, which arrived with 11 other commodities on 35 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on 10 cars, consisted entirely of pipe.
Truck cargo tracked in May totaled 50,438 tons, which was down 47.73% — or 24,076 tons — from the 74,514 tons reported for the same month in 2019. The year-to-date total of 350,698 tons represents a 23.22% decrease from the 432,124 tons reported during the first five months of 2019.
Asphalt, pipe, wheat and steel made up about the bulk of the trucked commodities imported in May, which arrived with six other commodities on 498 trucks. Trucked commodities leaving the port in May on 1,501 trailers consisted primarily of fertilizer, asphalt, nepheline syenite and clay along with 16 other commodities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.