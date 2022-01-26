A new partnership geared toward the development of workforce that can support the growing needs of local businesses and industries prompted staffing changes at the Port of Muskogee.
Port Director Kimbra Scott announced this week the addition of Darla Heller to Muskogee City-County Port Authority's Industrial Development team. Heller will oversee the port's workforce development efforts when she starts work Jan. 31.
Scott described Heller as "a seasoned economic developer with an impressive resume." She said Heller's addition to the team is the product of a new partnership with Muskogee County commissioners and longstanding relationship with the city of Muskogee.
Heller, who has spent 20 years working in the economic development field, said she believes Muskogee is well-positioned to leverage available training resources and partners to identify talent and address any skills gaps. Heller said she is looking forward to overseeing those efforts.
"I hope to build on the amazing work that has been done by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority in regard to workforce development," Heller said. "Being recognized as one of the first Oklahoma Centers for Workforce Excellence speaks volumes about the partnerships and infrastructure that exist in Muskogee."
Scott said Heller is one of "two great people" she has "recruited and hired" since Scott was appointed seven months ago to succeed Scott Robinson as port director. Scott recruited Jeff Underwood, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. James Lankford, to serve as her deputy director.
Earnie Gilder, port authority chairman, said he has been impressed with Scott's work. Robinson hired her nine years ago.
"Kimbra Scott is a valuable asset to the Port of Muskogee," Gilder said. "Her willingness to learn and commitment to get things done, coupled with her attention to detail, has provided many positive outcomes for the port."
Scott said she is excited about her leadership role, the opportunity "to continue the great work of my predecessor, Scott Robinson," and the future.
"As we prepare for the next fifty years at the Port of Muskogee, we are investing $30 (million to) $50 million in infrastructure improvements that will make the port more competitive and better positioned for growth and investment,” Scott said.
Scott said the port authority's mission is to promote optimum development of port facilities and related activities to ensure continued viability of McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The authority also encourages the retention, expansion and location of industry.
Manufacturers that depend on the Port of Muskogee and the inland navigation system reportedly have invested more than $2 billion in local facilities. Those companies employ more than 2,500 people and report combined payrolls totaling more than $125 million annually.
