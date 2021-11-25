Port to benefit from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Port of Muskogee officials hailed a bipartisan infrastructure law as a big win for the nation's ports and inland navigation systems.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said the increased investment authorized by the law signed by President Joe Biden "provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize the nation's inland waterway transportation system."
The American Waterways Operator, an advocacy organization for tugboat, towboat and barge industry, reports the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $17 billion for ports and waterways.
That figure includes $2.5 billion in federal funds for inland waterway construction and major rehabilitation projects, $4 billion for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations and maintenance, and annual increase in appropriated funds from $230 million to $455 million each of the next five years for a port infrastructure development program.
"This provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize the nation’s inland waterway transportation system, to provide for energy security, increased global competitiveness, and further improve our environmental footprint," Scott said. "No matter how you might feel about this, it's great for the inland waterway system."
Scott said more will be known about project-specific funding when Corps officials submit their spending requests to congressional committees. Those requests, she said, must be submitted no later than 60 days after enactment of the law.
Based on recent meetings with Corps officials from the Tulsa and Little Rock districts, Scott expressed optimism about planned improvements for McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Scott said she "was impressed" with an initiative prepared in advance of "a large influx of funds" for two previously authorized projects and the infrastructure bill.
The initiative, Scott said, aims to ensure the MKARNS becomes by 2030 a "resilient and reliable ... navigation system" with 18 locks and dams, and a 12-foot channel that extends from the Mississippi River to Catoosa. The goal is to minimize system outages and ensure operations 365 days a year and service to a 12-state region.
Scott told directors of Muskogee City-County Port Authority that Corps officials were seeking input from stakeholders as maintenance backlog issues are addressed. That backlog has grown to about $250 million worth of work.
