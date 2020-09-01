Port tonnage burdened by instability in energy sector

Revenue projections related to shipping at the Port of Muskogee continue to sour as a result of a downturn related to instability in the oil and gas sector.
Port Director Scott Robinson said rail shipments of pipe slipped from 49 cars in July 2018 to just one this July, reflecting an energy sector struggling to get its footing in a pandemic stricken economy. Although oil prices have increased steadily, Robinson said the sector is far from stable.
“This will continue to have an impact on port revenue until such time when oil and gas revenue is not only higher but stable,” Robinson said, noting an uncertain outlook. “They are much higher than they were, but I don’t think anybody would describe them as stable.”
Robinson said the Port of Muskogee, unlike most other ports along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, depends on local manufacturing more than agriculture. Other than Dal-Tile, most of its primary shippers, Paragon, Vallourec and Metals USA, are influenced by energy-sector activity.
Barge tonnage for the first seven months of the year totaled 277,154 tons. That exceeded the year-to-date total of 205,288 tons recorded in 2019 by 25.93% but that year was flat due to near historic flooding that closed the inland navigation channel in May — it remained closed until late September.
While barge tonnage was down, Robinson said a dredge that was built — and will be docked locally — “will be a great benefit in the future should we need additional dredging.” He said the lack of a local dredge crew after the 2019 flooding delayed shipping for weeks.
Imported goods shipped by barge in July consisted primarily of steel coils, molasses and wire rod coils, which arrived along with four other commodities on 12 barges. There were no exports shipped in July by barge.
July rail tonnage totaled 5,916 tons, a 292.3% decrease from the 23,210 tons shipped by rail during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 135,338 tons, down 10.4% from the 149,418 tons reported during the first seven months of 2019.
Imported commodities that arrived in July by rail consisted primarily of asphalt, soy hull pellets and steel coils, which arrived with 11 other commodities on 43 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on 20 cars, consisted of Argentine coke, calcine coke and pipe.
Truck cargo tracked in July totaled 54,383 tons, bringing the year-to-date total to 470,246 tons. That reflects a 13.83% increase compared to the 27,725 tons shipped by truck in July 2019 and a 7.75% decrease year to date.
