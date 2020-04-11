Portable buildings to relieve strain at Wagoner hospital

Katherine "Kat" Farrow realized something had to be done to help Wagoner Community Hospital find room to test and take care of coronavirus patients.
Farrow, the manager of Graceland Portable Buildings in Wagoner, said the solution was obvious to her.
That's why she's temporarily donating two buildings from her lot to be delivered to the hospital. One building measures 16-by-40 feet to handle the overflow of patients and another (8-by-16 feet) will serve as a triage or assessment location.
Wagoner Community Hospital isn't a big hospital, and it's also undergoing a remodeling.
"We don't know what's going to happen here, but Wagoner County is the largest in the state with the most coronavirus patients," Farrow said. "Right now, it doesn't have the money and funding for a building. We worked out details with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to get these delivered."
Brandy Moore, the hospital's director of Infection Control and Quality for eight years, said it was helpful to add the buildings.
"They will be for testing or for whatever purpose the hospital will need," she said. "We want to keep the COVID-19 patients separate from the normal population at the hospital.
"We had a tent for the hospital, but it wasn't durable enough, and we were facing supply shortages, as well. We're extremely excited about getting these buildings."
Farrow maintains her modesty for coming up with the idea to donate the buildings.
"I'm not going to take the credit for it," she said. "It was something that we hoped we would do and we've ended up doing it.
"... we usually step in when emergencies come into play. We're rated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). We work with schools and health care facilities, ..."
Moore said she hopes to have the buildings in place early this week.
"The big takeaway is we're treating and seeing patients with COVID-19 is the present need in our community," she said. "We're very thankful."
