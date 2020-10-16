Porter man arrested on 42 complaints animal cruelty

Wagoner County investigators arrested a Porter man on 42 complaints of animal cruelty on Wednesday.
Kerry E. Yochum of Porter was taken into custody without incident after Wagoner County deputies observed three horses, one cow, one bull, and a heifer bound up to different fixed objects throughout the property in Porter. There was a small building in the back of the residence that contained approximately 36 dogs. None of the animals had access to food or water and appeared malnourished.
When deputies entered the building with the dogs, they observed a large amount of feces in the cages. There was no water in the bowls, and the cages were infested with maggots and bugs.
While on scene, investigators determined the animals that were in distress needed to be removed from the property and placed in a safe area until the case was decided.
After several attempts to contact animal professionals, deputies and investigators were unsuccessful in finding safe places for the animals. Civilians on scene from the Porter area offered to temporarily house the animals until finalization of the case was determined, or until the law enforcement agency that will ultimately handle the case finds a safe place.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said he was "appalled at the conditions that these animals were living in. I am grateful that we have such wonderful citizens in Porter that met with deputies and agreed to care for these abused animals until they could be placed in a safe home.”
Yochum was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center where he was booked, and a hold was placed on him by the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police for transport to its detention center. Creek Nation Lighthorse Police transported Yochum to its detention center on Thursday.
