A Porter man was injured when he suffered a medical incident and crashed the vehicle he was driving, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Dustin Essary, 29, was stable when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Sunday, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, Essary was driving a 2012 GMC pickup southbound on Oklahoma 51B at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 2 miles northwest of Redbird when he drove off the left side of the road. He overcorrected to the right, and ran off the road and struck a tree. Essary was not wearing a seat belt, but his passengers, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, both of Porter, were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, the report states.
