A Porter man was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on South 413th East Avenue, approximately 900 feet south of East 191st Street South, approximately 1 mile north of Porter in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Cavell Steven Carpenter, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday morning. His passenger, Shantell Marie Montanez, 30, also of Porter, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where she was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. Carpenter was driving a 2006 Dodge Durango, drove left of center and crashed. The vehicle's airbags deployed, but whether seat belts were in use remains under investigation.
