Porter native to lead paralegal organization

Long-time NALA member Debra L. Overstreet, ACP, from Porter was sworn in for her first term as NALA president.
NALA – The Paralegal Association installed the 2022-2023 Board of Directors during the 2022 NALA Conference & Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, the association’s first hybrid virtual and in-person conference.
“NALA is here to serve each of you,” Overstreet said in her installation speech. “Whether you are a student still working on completion of your degree and studying for the CP exam, the early career, mid-career, or seasoned career paralegal, we are all in this together. We are here to support you and provide you the best possible continuing education and professional development.”
Overstreet is married to Gregg Overstreet and is the daughter of Mary Ann and Alvin Linzy, also of Porter.
