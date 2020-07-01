The 2020 Porter Peach Festival, originally set for mid-July, has been canceled.
Festival chairman Alan Parnell said this is the first cancelation in the festival’s 54-year history.
“We made the determination to be safe for our community, our vendors, the people who come to the festival it was in the best interest that we cancel it,” Parnell said, adding that the festival attracts about 10,000 a year.
Eufaula’s Whole Hawg Days is set for July 23-25 said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Rossi.
