OKLAHOMA CITY — The Porter Public Works Authority (PPWA) received approval Tuesday for a $206,750 loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure. The planning and design for upgrades to the wastewater system will be financed by a 100% principal forgiveness loan through the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).
The PPWA will use the funds for the planning and design of a project to rehabilitate the existing wastewater treatment plant and add a disinfection process. These enhancements once designed and completed, will increase the wastewater treatment capacity, and improve the effluent being discharged into a small tributary of the Verdigris River.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the PPWA's customers will save an estimated $263,000 due to the CWSRF loan forgiveness benefit compared to traditional financing.
The CWSRF program is administered by the OWRB with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The CWSRF program has provided approximately $1.8 billion in water quality loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the OWRB has approved over $4.8 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to State Senator Kim David and State Representative Kevin McDugle for their support of our financial assistance programs,” said Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB.
