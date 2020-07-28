Porter woman chosen to serve as organization's vice president

TULSA – NALA–The Paralegal Association installed the 2020-2021 Board of Directors during July’s 2020 NALA Conference @ Home, the organization’s first virtual annual conference. During this historic conference, long-time NALA member Debra L. (Debbie) Overstreet, ACP, from Porter, was sworn-in as NALA’s new vice president.
“As vice president, it is an honor and privilege to promote NALA – The Paralegal Association,” Overstreet said. “NALA has played a key role in the success of my career, and I am excited to be a part of an amazing association that is the preeminent resource for individual and professional success.”
Overstreet has been in the legal field since 1980. She is employed as a Lead Realty Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Tulsa. Overstreet earned her paralegal certification from NALA in 2000 and her advanced paralegal certification (in Discovery) in 2010. In addition to NALA, she is active in local and state paralegal associations. Overstreet is a member of the Tulsa Area Paralegal Association and three-term past president and current vice president of the Oklahoma Paralegal Association. She is a graduate of NALA’s leadership program and has served on the NALA Board of Directors for over 10 years. In addition to volunteering as a presenter at several local, state, and national paralegal conferences and serving as a paralegal mentor, Overstreet serves on the Paralegal Program Advisory Board at Community Care College in Tulsa. She is married to Gregg Overstreet and is the daughter of Alvin and Mary Ann Linzy, also of Porter.
NALA – The Paralegal Association is the nation's leading professional association for paralegals. As a nonprofit organization, NALA provides continuing education, professional certification, and professional development programs for paralegals — from novice to experienced professionals. NALA members are located throughout the United States. The association, founded in 1975, represents over 18,000 paralegals through its individual membership and NALA affiliated associations. More information about NALA can be found on nala.org.
