Porter woman injured in ATV crash

A Porter woman was injured when she crashed the ATV she was driving about 2 miles east of Coweta in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Kimberly Slater, 65, was stable when she was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. Her condition was unavailable.
The collision occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday on 385th East Avenue, 1/2 mile south of 151st Street South. Slater was driving a 2015 Yamaha ATV southbound, drove of the right side of the road, and the ATV rolled over onto its side. Slater was not wearing a helmet. The trooper said the cause of the collision was unsafe speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.