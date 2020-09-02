Porter woman pleads guilty to embezzlement

A Porter woman accused of embezzling money from a bank where she worked has pleaded guilty in federal court, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Deborah Kay Jenkins, 48, pleaded guilty to theft, embezzlement or misapplication by bank employee. It is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1 million.
The information alleged that from about May 2017 to about February 2019, Jenkins, being an employee of First Bank in Porter, Oklahoma, "willfully misapplied, embezzled, abstracted, and purloined more than $1,000.00 of the moneys, funds, assets and securities entrusted to the custody and care of First Bank." Jenkins withdrew cash and transferred funds from the bank.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Steven P. Shreder, U.S. magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
