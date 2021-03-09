Porter woman sentenced in federal court

A Porter woman was sentenced to five years probation for theft, embezzlement or misapplication by bank employee, states a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Deborah Kay Jenkins, 48, also was ordered to pay $68,885 in restitution. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The information to which Jenkins previously entered a guilty plea alleged that from about May 2017 through about February 2019, Jenkins, being an employee of, and connected in a capacity with First Bank in Porter, a bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, with intent to defraud First Bank, embezzled more than $1,000 of the money entrusted to the custody and care of First Bank.
“Financial institutions are vital components of our everyday economy. Banking customers expect their deposits to be secure in the hands of their local banks,” said Acting United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Bank employees who embezzle and steal funds undermine that confidence, and it is the role of the criminal justice system to hold them accountable. I appreciate the investigative work of the FDIC-OIG and the FBI to insure the defendant was identified and brought to justice.”
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing.
