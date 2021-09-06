Crews did a "nice, neat job" paving and adding a sidewalk to North 24th Street, said Johnny McBride, who lives near the street.
He said he hopes the rest of North 24th will look just as good when construction work ends, possibly by the new year.
"They're just starting on this end," McBride said, adding that the construction will help because "we got the housing addition out here."
Seven blocks of North 24th Street, between Broadway and Martin Luther King Street, opened to traffic last week, after more than a year of road detours and years of delay.
North 24th Street work between Okmulgee Avenue and Shawnee Bypass was approved in 2010 as part of what initially was a $10 million long-term streets program. The 24th Street project included new paving and sidewalks. However, crews had to replace storm sewers, water lines and other utilities before work could begin.
Work began in December 2019.
The first block of North 24th opened last October in an effort to ease bottlenecks caused by detours.
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said at the time that early estimates for the North 24th Street project were $3.5 million. The price tag has increased since then to $4.3 million, but could increase again if additional change orders are necessary before its scheduled completion. City officials said then that the street would be completed by April, weather permitting.
Weather did not permit. Heavy snow and sub-freezing temperatures in February, plus other issues, delayed the project completion.
Muskogee Media Relations Manager Tera Shows said the city still needs to put stripes and signage along the newly paved section of 24th Street.
City crews are working to finish 24th Street between Martin Luther King and Shawnee Bypass. Shows said the project will include new waterlines and storm sewers, new asphalt with curbs and gutter signage and striping. The street is closed to all but neighborhood traffic.
She said that project should be completed by December.
Currently, storm sewer pipes line 24th Street south of Shawnee Bypass.
Bobby Dean, who lives near 24th Street, said the pipes were there when she moved into her home six months ago. She said the road is a mess.
"I guess they're doing the best they can," Dean said. "I think everybody will be happy when they get through. What can I say? They're working. It's dusty. It's dirty."
