An 8-year-old Porum girl was injured on Lake Eufaula in a boating accident, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The girl, whose name was not released, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. She was stable when admitted, but her condition was not released.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:54 p.m. Saturday near Bixby Cove, 12 miles southeast of Checotah in McIntosh County. Mark Griffin, 47, also of Porum, was operating a 2008 Monterey Bowrider with 11 other passengers besides himself and the girl who was injured. Passengers ranged in age from 40 to 5 years old. All were from Porum. Griffin was pulling four people on a tube behind the boat was driving in circles when the 8-year-old on the tube headbutted another child also on the tube, in the head. The children were taken to the shoreline, and 8-year-old began to show signs of having head trauma. She was taken to Texanna Fire Department where AirEvac and flown to Tulsa. The children on the tube were wearing personal flotation devices, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.