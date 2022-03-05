Porum man convicted by jury of weapon charge

A Porum man was found guilty by a federal jury of a weapon-related charge.
Justin Miles Ness, 40, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday. Based on the jury’s verdict, Ness could potentially receive a sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment.
During the trial, evidence was presented that on Sept. 8, 2021, federal agents served a federal search warrant on Ness’ residence in Porum. Agents seized a firearm and over 500 rounds of ammunition. The evidence also included photographs, video/audio and text messages from Ness’s Facebook account wherein Ness, a convicted felon, was shown to be in possession of a firearm and discussing the acquisition of firearms.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. District Judge John F. Heil, III, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Ness was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
