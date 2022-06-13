Speeding and alcohol may have played a part in a motorcycle crash that left a Porum man in critical condition, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Bobby Emberson, 42, was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa with multiple injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 10:06 a.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 31, four miles west of Quinton in Pittsburg County. Emberson was traveling westbound on Oklahoma 31 when he hit some loose gravel, drove into a ditch and continued 663 feet before colliding with a group of small trees. The trooper noted the odor of alcohol on Emberson, who was speeding. He was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
