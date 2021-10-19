Porum man injured in collision

A Porum man was in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash on New Texanna Road, approximately 4 miles south and 4 miles east of Checotah in McIntosh County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Lane Graham, 23, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with leg injuries, the trooper states in his report.
According to the report, the collision happened at approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday. Graham was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Texanna Road. He was sleepy and driving too fast and missed a curve to the left. He drove off the right side of the road for about 90 feet before striking a county road sign. After striking the sign, the truck continued for approximately 302 feet before coming to rest in a field. Graham was not wearing a seat belt, the trooper states in the report.
